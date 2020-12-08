Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong arrests 8 more activists as crackdown on opposition shows no sign of let-up

Hong Kong police arrested eight more activists on Tuesday over anti-government protests this year, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on opposition forces in the Chinese-ruled city. The police did not identify the people, saying only that they were aged between 24 and 64.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:06 IST
Hong Kong arrests 8 more activists as crackdown on opposition shows no sign of let-up

Hong Kong police arrested eight more activists on Tuesday over anti-government protests this year, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on opposition forces in the Chinese-ruled city.

The police did not identify the people, saying only that they were aged between 24 and 64. Local media said former pro-democracy lawmaker and veteran activist Leung Kwok-hung, known as Long Hair, was among those arrested. The move comes a day after eight people aged between 16 and 34 were arrested, including three on suspicion of violating a sweeping national security law, over a brief demonstration at a university campus last month.

Beijing imposed the legislation on its freest city in June, saying it was vital to plug gaping holes in national security defences exposed by months of sometimes violent anti-government and anti-China protests that rocked the city over the last year. The law punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.

Opposition politicians and Western governments fear the law is being used to suppress dissent and erode wide-ranging freedoms guaranteed to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. On Monday, the United States announced further sanctions to punish Beijing for imposing the law on Hong Kong, escalating tensions between the two sides. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harwood-Bellis signs contract extension with Manchester City

Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has signed a contract extension with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2024. The central defender has been part of Manchester Citys Academy set-up for a decade. He had made his first-team debut in...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. U.S. defends how it treats jailed Ghislaine MaxwellThe Federal Bureau of Prisons said Ghislaine Maxwell is being treated the same as other inmates at her Brooklyn jail, rejecting her law...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Prince Harry launches lawsuit against UK paper, joining wife MeghanPrince Harry is suing the publishers of a British newspaper for libel, joining his wife Meghan who is separately...

Ireland reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches over 74,000

Dublin Ireland, December 8 ANIXinhua Ireland reported 242 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national tally to 74,468, the countrys health authorities said in a statement.No new COVID-19 deaths ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020