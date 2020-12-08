Man held for pregnant woman's death in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested here while preparing to go out on his wedding procession for allegedly impregnating a woman, who had died while trying to abort her pregnancy, police said on Tuesday. The youth, who hails from a village in Khanpur police station area, was taken into custody on Monday, said Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

The youth had been in a relationship with the 20-year-old woman from the same village. She was five months pregnant. On Monday, she had apparently consumed medicine to abort her pregnancy but her health deteriorated. She was taken to a hospital in Meerut for treatment where she died, the SSP said.

The man had apparently promised to marry the woman, who got upset after getting to know that he was getting married to someone else. The woman's family members filed a case against the accused youth and police arrested him on Monday.