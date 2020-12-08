Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia says there are Tigrayan fighters not yet defeated after conflict

Ethiopia said on Tuesday that there were fighters from the rebellious northern region of Tigray who had not been defeated, after the government declared its military offensive there over. "There are a few remnants of the militia or special forces not yet controlled," Redwan Hussein, spokesman of the government's task force for the Tigray crisis, told reporters. It was not immediately possible to reach the TPLF for comment.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:48 IST
Ethiopia says there are Tigrayan fighters not yet defeated after conflict
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ethiopia said on Tuesday that there were fighters from the rebellious northern region of Tigray who had not been defeated, after the government declared its military offensive there over. "There are a few remnants of the militia or special forces not yet controlled," Redwan Hussein, spokesman of the government's task force for the Tigray crisis, told reporters.

It was not immediately possible to reach the TPLF for comment. Most communications in Tigray are down and access to the area is severely restricted, making it hard to verify either side's statements.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says there are Tigrayan fighters not yet defeated after conflict

Ethiopia said on Tuesday that there were fighters from the rebellious northern region of Tigray who had not been defeated, after the government declared its military offensive there over. There are a few remnants of the militia or special f...

Greece says Turkish 'student visa' loophole used for trafficking

Greece urged Turkey on Tuesday to do more to thwart irregular crossings of migrants into its territory, saying recent arrivals, particularly from Somalia, appeared to be coordinated. More than half of arrivals on the Greek island of Lesbos ...

Cliffton Valley -Shimla- Experience urban amenities surrounded by serene mountains

Shimla Himachal Pradesh India, December 8 ANISRV Media An up and coming project situated in Panthagati , Shimla , Cliffton Valley - Shimla aims to provide the best of both worlds having a touch of both modern and traditional living. This me...

Uzbekistan repatriates 98 people from Syrian camps

Uzbekistan brought home 25 women and 73 children on Tuesday from Syria where they had been staying at camps with other families of Islamic State fighters, the Tashkent government said. A government source said last month dozens of ethnic Uz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020