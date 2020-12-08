Amit Shah congratulates Invest India for winning United Nations Investment Promotion Award for 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted 'Invest India' for winning the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) 2020 UN Investment Promotion award. This United Nations Investment Promotion Award is the most coveted award for Investment Promotion Agencies. The award ceremony took place on December 7, 2020, at UNCTAD Headquarters in Geneva.

In his tweet, the Union Home Minister said, "Kudos to Invest India for winning the UNCTAD's 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award. This remarkable achievement echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tireless efforts and visionary leadership to make India a preferred investment destination with a focus on ease of doing business." The award recognizes outstanding achievements and best practices of Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) across the globe. The evaluation was based on UNCTAD's assessment of work undertaken by 180 IPAs.

UNCTAD highlighted good practices followed by Invest India, such as the Business Immunity Platform, Exclusive Investment Forum webinar series, its social media engagement and focus COVID response teams(such as business reconstruction, stakeholder outreach and supplier outreach) created as a response to the pandemic, in its publications. Invest India is the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency that helps investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India. (ANI)