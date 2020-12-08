Left Menu
Pollution in Bandi river: NGT directs Rajasthan govt to deposit fine of Rs 20 cr

There is no authentic and updated status of compliance available, the bench said.A study of surface and groundwater in Pali, conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment in 2008, had found almost 80 per cent of the sample water unfit for drinking.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:48 IST
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Rajasthan government to deposit a fine of Rs 20 crore within a month for not performing its function properly to control pollution in the Bandi river by local textile industries. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel also formed a monitoring committee headed by Justice Prakash Chandra Tatia, (former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court) to take stock of compliance of environmental norms.

The committee also comprises nominees of Central Pollution Control Board, state pollution control board, Pali District Magistrate and Dr Ajit Pratap Singh, Professor, BITS Pilani. The tribunal said it will be open to the committee to conduct proceedings by video conference and associate any other independent Expert or Institution. ''The committee may take stock of compliance of environmental norms with reference to status found in the earlier studies and the status which may be found on the ground now. ''The Committee may interact with all concerned stakeholders, including the villagers through their panchayats and give its recommendations for future course of action, including the final quantum of compensation to be recovered on 'Polluter Pays' principles and plan for restoration,'' the bench said. The Committee may hold its first meeting within one month and, after taking stock of the situation, may update the action plan within one month thereafter which may propose to remedy the ground situation within six months, it said. The NGT noted that four independ fact-finding reports have shown continuous and rampant violation of industrial norms by the industries in discharging untreated effluents in water bodies or on land. ''This has resulted in contamination of water, damage to the soil and adverse impact on environment and public health. There is no authentic and updated status of compliance available,'' the bench said.

A study of surface and groundwater in Pali, conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment in 2008, had found almost 80 per cent of the sample water unfit for drinking. The samples showed high alkaline and chemical oxygen demand levels, indicating dangerous levels of organic pollutants. The quantity of total dissolved solids was four times higher than the standard. The case was transferred to the NGT from the Jodhpur High Court in 2012.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Kishan Paryavaran Sangaharsh Samiti alleging that dyeing and printing industries of Pali town are discharging effluents in Bandi river which is a tributary of Luni river, leading to water pollution which is a source of drinking water of the livestock as well as the inhabitants of the nearby villages..

