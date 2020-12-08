Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI issues look-out notice against coal trader, seeks details from ECL

The CBI which is probing the illegal coal trading case has issued a look out notice against an accused Anup Majhi alias Lala and has sought details from Eastern Coalfields Limited about action taken against illegal mining cases.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:44 IST
CBI issues look-out notice against coal trader, seeks details from ECL

The CBI which is probing the illegal coal trading case has issued a look out notice against an accused Anup Majhi alias Lala and has sought details from Eastern Coalfields Limited about action taken against illegal mining cases. a spokesperson said on Tuesday. The notice was issued to Majhi to ascertain his whereabouts as his interrogation is needed during the course of the probe, spokesperson said.

The central investigating agency had on November 28 conducted raids at 45 places, including at 25 areas in West Bengal against illegal coal mining at different places. Search operations were also carried out at different locations of Eastern Coalfields Limited in Jharkhand, Bihar and UP as well against illegal coal mining, the spokeperson said.

Premises of two general managers of ECL, three officers, unknown officials of ECL, CISF and Indian Railways were raided along with that of Majhi. These people have been accused of illegally mining coal and theft from Kunustoria and Kajora mining areas under ECL.

The spokesperson had said no arrests have been made so far. Earlier, Income Tax sleuths had also raided some coal traders.

The CBI has in a FIR alleged that the coal mafia is active in the mining areas ike Kunostoria and Kajora in West Burdwan district..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election

The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes those states made to election ...

Explore green hydrogen potential to boost Ladakh's economy: LG R K Mathur

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday stressed on exploring the possibility of using green hydrogen for transport, heating and lighting purposes in the Union territory. Attending a digital curtain raiser ceremony of the 6th India...

Business briefs 2

Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for Indias affluent and ultra high networth individual. The product is thoughtfully curated to provide a differentiated offering with global privileges and experiences a...

Trump lawyer Giuliani, suffering from COVID-19, to attend virtual hearing -source

President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, will attend a virtual hearing this week with Georgia lawmakers over Trumps flagging effort to overturn his election loss, a source said on Tuesday.Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020