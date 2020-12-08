Maha ACB nabs Nagpur official for bribery

A revenue official of Varambhavillage in Kamptee tehsil in Nagpur was nabbed while allegedlyaccepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a farmer to update hisland record, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau officialsaid on Tuesday

Ashish Gogalkar, a talathi, was caught during a trapafter the farmer, from Jharap village, approached the ACB, hesaid

''The farmer wanted his and his brother's name includedin the land record after their grandfather died recently. APCA case has been registered with Mouda police station againstGogalkar,'' he informed.