Rajasthan: Cabinet sub-committee to recommend ways for strengthening public hearing system

Rajasthan: Cabinet sub-committee to recommend ways for strengthening public hearing systemPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:53 IST
The Rajasthan government has formed a four-member cabinet sub-committee to discuss and recommend ways for strengthening the public hearing system in the state
Energy Minister B D Kalla, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra and Technical Education Minister Subhas Garg are members of the committee, according to a spokesperson
The decision to form the committee was taken in a cabinet meeting on Monday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Harish Chaudhary
- B D Kalla
- Govind Singh