Left Menu
Development News Edition

No regulations yet on "minimum standards" for different categories of mental health establishments: PIL

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High court stating that the Union of India and Delhi government have not notified or issued any regulations regarding "minimum standards" for different categories of mental health establishments.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:08 IST
No regulations yet on "minimum standards" for different categories of mental health establishments: PIL
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High court stating that the Union of India and Delhi government have not notified or issued any regulations regarding "minimum standards" for different categories of mental health establishments. The petitioner Gaurav Kumar Bansal, a practising lawyer stated in the PIL that the same plea was earlier filed by him which was disposed of by the High Court with the direction to respondents to treat the PIL as representation and decide it in accordance with the law and rules as soon as possible.

"However, even after a month, the respondents have failed to issue the "regulations" with respect to the "advance directive" and "minimum standards" related to different categories of mental health establishments as provided under Section 6 and Section 65 (6) of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 respectively," the fresh plea stated. The PIL now will be heard on December 11 before the division bench of Justices DN Patel and Prateek Jalan.

Earlier, during the argument in the court, the advocate appearing for the Union of India informed the court that the Union Health Ministry has approved the minimum standard as well as regulations and has forwarded the same to the Ministry of Law and Justice, and soon the same will get "notified". The plea also sought directions to issue regulations with respect to the manner of making advance directives as provided under Section 6 of the Mental Healthcare Act.

The petitioner, who claimed to be a mental health activist, said that his plea has been filed for providing benefit to various people suffering from mental illness. He submitted the mental health establishments means any health establishment, including Ayurveda, Yoga, and Homoeopathy establishments, either wholly or partly meant for the care of persons with mental illness, established, owned, controlled or maintained by the appropriate government, local authority, trust whether a private or public corporation, co-operative society, organisation or any other entity or person, where a person with mental illness are admitted.

"But it does not include a family residential place where a person with mental illness resides with his relatives or friends," the plea said. The plea submitted that Section 65 (6) of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 bounds the respondents to notify the minimum standards for different categories of mental health establishments within 18 months from the commencement of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

Earlier on October 12, the Delhi High Court had asked the authorities to treat a public interest litigation (PIL) as representation seeking directions to notify "minimum standards" for different categories of mental health establishments as representation and decide on it in accordance with the law and rules as soon as possible. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After BJP workers' demand for his removal, Deb to ask people if he should remain CM

Two days after a group of ruling BJP supporters shouted slogans demanding the removal of the chief minister in front of the partys central observer Vinod Sonkar, Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that he is ready to quit if people want him t...

FACTBOX-Britain ditches threat to break EU exit treaty: What happens next?

Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.WHAT IS THE DE...

CBI files supplementary charge sheets in 2 Vyapam scam cases

The CBI has filed supplementary charge sheets in two separate cases related to pre-medical test-2009 and transport constable recruitment test-2012 conducted by Vyapam in Madhya Pradesh, officials said Tuesday. In the supplementary charge sh...

Iran upholds death sentence against French-based journalist captured last year

Irans Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against a dissident journalist who was captured in 2019 after years in exile in France, the judiciary said on Tuesday.The decision was condemned by France and human rights groups. Ruhollah Zam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020