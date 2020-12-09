Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Indigenous leaders lash Woolworths liquor store plan

A spokesperson for Woolworths liquor unit Endeavour said the new store plan was based on consultation with "a range of stakeholders" including Indigenous groups, police and the territory government. The company was "committed to having meaningful conversations with local communities in Darwin to understand their views, listen to their concerns and to do what we can to address them", the spokesperson added.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-12-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 10:01 IST
Australian Indigenous leaders lash Woolworths liquor store plan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australian Indigenous leaders on Wednesday slammed grocer Woolworths Group Ltd over plans to build a huge liquor store near alcohol-free communities, in the latest flashpoint over Aboriginal rights and culture.

Australia's largest supermarket has been trying for years to build a Dan Murphy's liquor barn in the northern city of Darwin, despite opposition from local leaders who say it would worsen alcohol-related violence and health problems already at the highest rates in the country. Indigenous leaders compared a revised plan to build the giant store to miner Rio Tinto Ltd's destruction of sacred sites earlier this year that cost its CEO his job.

"Australians were outraged by the wilful and deliberate destruction of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural sites elsewhere in the county by big corporations," a group of 45 Indigenous leaders said in a full-page public letter published in local newspapers. "Your pursuit of this store equates to the same wilful and deliberate destruction of the health of our community and will be judged accordingly."

Rio Tinto's CEO resigned in September following shareholder pressure over its legal detonation of 46,000-year-old rock shelters against the traditional owner wishes. A spokesperson for Woolworths liquor unit Endeavour said the new store plan was based on consultation with "a range of stakeholders" including Indigenous groups, police and the territory government.

The company was "committed to having meaningful conversations with local communities in Darwin to understand their views, listen to their concerns and to do what we can to address them", the spokesperson added. The Northern Territory Director of Liquor Licensing must give a final decision by Dec. 20. The NT DLL did not respond to a request for comment, nor did territory chief minister Michael Gunner.

A "Keep grog out of our communities" petition has gathered 135,000 signatures and hashtags including #boycottwoolworths and #shamewoolworths were trending on Twitter this week. "Why on earth would we think that more liquor outlets are not likely to cause an increased level of harm?" said Olga Havnen, CEO of Indigenous-focused Danila Dilba Health Service, said. "What bit of consultation does any of this constitute? They're not hearing us."

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UNESCO’s IPDC seek more funding and partnerships for journalism education

The acronym IPDC stands for the International Programme for the Development of Communication, which has served over 40 years as a mechanism to address challenges in media development.The IPDCs multi-part Decision, available here, noted wit...

Soccer-Chelsea's Lampard hails teen midfielder Gilmour on return

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was impressed by Billy Gilmours outstanding return to first-team action after the Scottish midfielder delivered an assured midfield performance in Tuesdays 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar. The 19-year-...

On this day in 2014: Kohli led India first time in Test match

On this day in 2014, Virat Kohli led the country for the first time in a Test match. Kohli made his longest format captaincy debut against Australia at Adelaide Oval in the first game of the four-match Test series. India suffered a 48-run l...

The Habitats Trust Grants announces Conservation Champions for 2020

Noida Uttar PradeshNew Delhi India, December 9 ANIBusinessWire India The Habitats Trust, founded by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, today announced the recipients of The Habitats Trust Grants 2020. The Habitats Trust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020