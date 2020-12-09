Left Menu
34-yr-old man dies of electrocution in UP's Banda

PTI | Banda | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:08 IST
34-yr-old man dies of electrocution in UP's Banda

A 34-year-old man has died of electrocution while taking a bath at a handpump in a village in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday

The incident took place in Tindwari area of Semri village on Tuesday, SHO Zakir Hussain said. The victim, Mithailal, was electrocuted when he touched the handpump, he said, adding villagers rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead

Police are probing the matter and have lodged an FIR, the SHO said, adding that someone from the village had installed a pump with the handpump which may have led to the incident.

