Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB probe: Absconding accused held; Rs 2.5 cr drugs seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested an absconding accused in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death and also seized a contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore during raids in Mumbai, an NCB official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:28 IST
NCB probe: Absconding accused held; Rs 2.5 cr drugs seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested an absconding accused in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and also seized a contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore during raids in Mumbai, an NCB official said on Wednesday. The NCB official claimed it is the ''biggest seizure'' of drugs in the case linked to Rajput's death.

The accused, identified as Regel Mahakal, was arrested late Tuesday night after raids in some areas of Mumbai, including Lokhandwala, by an NCB team led by the probe agency's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the official said. A contraband, 'Malana cream', worth Rs 2.5 crore was seized during the raids, he said.

One more person was also arrested during the raids, the official said without divulging further details. Mahakal's name had cropped up during questioning of some drugs peddlers in the case.

He allegedly used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, also an accused in the case who was arrested in September this year, who was supplying it to others, the official said. Meanwhile, Mahakal was on Wednesday produced before a magistrate's court here which remanded him in the NCB's custody till December 11.

The NCB told the court that the investigation into the case was incomplete and Mahakal's custody was required to confront him with other arrested accused, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said. The probe agency also told the court that it need to question him about his WhatsApp chats, he said.

Based on some WhatsApp chats involving drugs, the NCB has been probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters of Bollywood after the death of Rajput in June this year. The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and some other accused were later granted bail..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Very special to play in front of you all again: Finch thanks spectators

Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch thanked fans for supporting the team during the limited-overs series against India and said it is very special to play in front of them again. Australia had defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series,...

Four civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Baramulla

Four civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on a vehicle carrying security personnel in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district on Wednesday, police saidThe attack took place at Singhpora in Pattan area of the district, they ...

Topher Grace-led comedy 'Home Economics' a go at ABC

American actor Topher Graces return to network TV is officially underway as television broadcasting company ABC has given a series order to Home Economics, a single-camera comedy that centres on three siblings -one a member of the 1 per cen...

Maha: Bison strays into residential area in Pune; rescued

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, causing panic among residents, officials said. Later, the animal was rescued after about five hours.As it has some injuries, it would be giv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020