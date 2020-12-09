Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:52 IST
Four civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Baramulla

Four civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on a vehicle carrying security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said

The attack took place at Singhpora in Pattan area of the district, they said

The militants lobbed the grenade towards a vehicle of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) this morning but it missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to four civilians, a police official said.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pound volatility rises as Johnson, von der Leyen head to last-ditch Brexit dinner

Sterling rose against a broadly weak dollar on Wednesday after three days of losses as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed to Brussels for dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last ditch attempt to avo...

Cabinet approves Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

Cabinet approves Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar....

Japan firms' winter bonus payments face biggest fall since 2009, Nikkei survey says

Winter bonus payments by Japanese companies for 2020 are set to fall 8.55 from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the global financial crisis in 2009, a survey by Nikkei newspaper showed on Wednesday. The drop would exceed the 5.37 decl...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus cases crossed 15 million as President-elect Joe Biden vowed to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office and Britain started inoculating people, offering hope of slowing the pandemic.DEATHS AND INFECTI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020