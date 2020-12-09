Cabinet approves laying submarine optical fibre to provide high-speed broadband to Lakshadweep

Cabinet approves laying submarine optical fibre to provide high-speed broadband to LakshadweepPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:30 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved laying of an undersea optical fibre cable to 11 Lakshadweep Islands to provide high-speed broadband internet connectivity, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday
This would be on the lines of the one recently laid to Andaman & Nicobar Islands
The cabinet also approved setting up of 1 crore data centres, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Prakash Javadekar