BJP worker shot dead by three men in UP

A BJP worker was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified men outside a shop here Wednesday, police said. The three men came on a bike and opened fire at Dilip Giri alias Bablu, 42, in Gosaiganj Bazar in Devgaon area, the police said.

After the incident, panic gripped the market and shopkeepers ran away closing their shops. Circle Officer Manoj Raghuvansi said the incident was a fallout of old enmity and police was probing the incident.