Turkey's Erdogan says any EU sanctions would not have big impact

Turkey's Erdogan says any EU sanctions would not have big impactReuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:53 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that any sanctions imposed by the European Union on Turkey will not have a great impact, adding that the bloc had never acted honestly or kept its promises.
Ahead of an EU summit on Thursday, Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara that "honest leaders" within the EU were against sanctions on Turkey and that Ankara would continue to defend its rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
