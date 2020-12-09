Turkey's Erdogan criticises U.S. response to Russian arms purchase

Turkey's Erdogan criticises U.S. response to Russian arms purchaseReuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:01 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan criticised on Wednesday U.S. comments and actions in response to Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems, which could trigger U.S. sanctions on Ankara.
Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Erdogan also said he would talk to President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticised the Turkish president, once Biden takes office next month.
