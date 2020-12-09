NSA presents President's Police Medal to 34 CBI officers

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday presented President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services to 34 officers of the CBI on International Anti-Corruption Day, officials said. The medals were announced on Republic Day and Independence Day, they said.

The ceremony coincided with International Anti-Corruption Day, they said. This economically globalized world have given rise to new frontiers in crime, especially economic crimes and the need to tackle them with increased international cooperation, he said.

Doval emphasized on the importance of rooting out corruption as a strategic priority. He highlighted the important role of anti-corruption agencies in doing a larger service to the nation by combating corruption..