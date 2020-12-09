Jewellery worth crores of rupees looted at gunpoint in Darbhanga

Gold jewellery worth crores of rupees were robbed at gunpoint from a shop in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Wednesday, police said. Five armed men stormed Alankar Jewellers, located in the busy Bada Bazar locality, around 10.30 am soon after it opened, they said.

After the robbery, the criminals fled towards Gandhi Chowk while firing in the air, police said. Those involved in the robbery have been identified from the CCTV footage of the shop and they will be arrested soon, Senior Superintendent of Police Babu Ram said.

Every vehicle is being searched after sealing the borders, he added. The officer said that the owner of the jewellery shop, Pawan Laat, has not provided much details of the items looted.

The valuation of looted gold and other jewellery items is being carried out and it could be over Rs 5 crore, police sources said. As Pawan's brother Sunil tried to resist the robbery bid, one of the criminals hit him with the butt of a revolver, they said.

Pawan managed to snatch one bag when the criminals were trying to escape with five bags of jewellery. The family owns several wholesale and retail jewellery shops in Darbhanga.