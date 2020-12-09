Ground-breaking for water pipeline scheme for Aurangabad on Dec 12

A ground-breaking ceremony for a water pipeline scheme for Aurangabad city will take place here in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 12. District guardian minister Subhash Desai said at a virtual press conference that the scheme, which will supply water to the city from Jayakwadi dam, will cost Rs 1,680 crore.

It will consist of 1,911 km of pipeline, 53 storage tanks and have the capacity to purify 392 millions of litres of water every day, Desai said. Also, ground-breaking ceremonies will be performed for a memorial of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, a safari park over 84 hectares and resurfacing of city roads worth Rs 152 crore, the minister said.