Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jai Ram Thakur lays foundation stones of developmental projects of Rs 197 crore

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 197 crore in Seraj Vidhan area of Mandi district for Thunag, Janjehli, Chhatri, Kelodhar Sabha through video conferencing here.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:45 IST
Jai Ram Thakur lays foundation stones of developmental projects of Rs 197 crore
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 197 crore in Seraj Vidhan area of Mandi district for Thunag, Janjehli, Chhatri, Kelodhar Sabha through video conferencing here. The Chief Minister said: "The present Government was committed to the balanced and all-round development of the State with special focus on remote and far-flung areas. Seraj Vidhan Sabha area was neglected during the tenure of the previous Government. Previous Government only made tall promises but actually did nothing on the ground."

Thakur also said that the coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to rethink and reschedule their planning. He would have been glad to lay foundation stones and inauguration of these projects personally but it was not possible due to the corona pandemic. He urged the people to be extra cautious as the pandemic was not yet over. He said that people must strictly follow the SOPs issued by the Government from time to time and wear face masks in public places.

Chief Minister said that the Government was forced to make some tough decisions to discourage people to assemble in large number particularly during social functions such as marriages etc. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

EU's McGuinness says Commission preparing no deal Brexit plans

The European Commission is preparing specific and very narrowly focused contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of a no trade deal Brexit, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.Today we are prepari...

Bengaluru resident held for running cricket betting racket

Police arrested a man for allegedly running a cricket betting racket and inviting punters to bet on the ongoing Lanka Premier League LPL. According to police, the man, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested when he was on the way to deliver ...

617 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, death toll nears 5K

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 4,980 in Punjab with 16 more fatalities, while 617 new cases raised the infection tally to 1,57,928 on Wednesday, according to a bulletin. Six new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020