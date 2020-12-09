PM Modi, Uzbekistan President to hold virtual summit, discuss bilateral cooperation

A virtual summit will be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on December 11 in which the two leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Uzbekistan cooperation in the post-COVID world. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said this will be the first bilateral virtual summit meeting between India and a Central Asian country. "The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Uzbekistan cooperation in the post-COVID world," it said.

The release said that India and Uzbekistan have continued to maintain high-level exchanges in the recent past. The visits of the Prime Minister to Uzbekistan in 2015 and 2016 and President Mirziyoyev to India in 2018 and 2019 have imparted a new dynamism to the strategic partnership, it said.

Several government-to-government agreements/MoUs are expected to be concluded coinciding with the virtual summit. (ANI)