Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, Uzbekistan President to hold virtual summit, discuss bilateral cooperation

A virtual summit will be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on December 11 in which the two leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Uzbekistan cooperation in the post-COVID world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:00 IST
PM Modi, Uzbekistan President to hold virtual summit, discuss bilateral cooperation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A virtual summit will be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on December 11 in which the two leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Uzbekistan cooperation in the post-COVID world. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said this will be the first bilateral virtual summit meeting between India and a Central Asian country. "The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Uzbekistan cooperation in the post-COVID world," it said.

The release said that India and Uzbekistan have continued to maintain high-level exchanges in the recent past. The visits of the Prime Minister to Uzbekistan in 2015 and 2016 and President Mirziyoyev to India in 2018 and 2019 have imparted a new dynamism to the strategic partnership, it said.

Several government-to-government agreements/MoUs are expected to be concluded coinciding with the virtual summit. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building on Thursday at an event that will be attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of different countries. Modi ...

Bison strays into residential area in Pune; dies after rescue

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team, officials said. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune territ...

Romania's ruling Liberals will propose finmin Citu for PM

Romanias ruling National Liberal Party will propose incumbent Finance Minister Florin Citu as the next prime minister in political consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, two senior party sources close to the nomination process said.It...

MEA organises tour of heads of missions to Hyderabad biotech companies

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday organised a tour of heads of missions and their representatives to the research and manufacturing facilities of the leading biotechnology companies, Bharat Biotech and Biological E, in Hyderabad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020