Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

New START was signed in 2010 by then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.It limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance After both Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year, New START is the only remaining nuclear arms control deal between the two countries still standing.

09-12-2020
The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers included the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Karelia nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea.

As part of the drills, a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was also launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia and Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers fired cruise missiles at test targets. Russia has expanded its military drills in recent years amid tensions with the West as relations plummeted to post-Cold War lows after Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

The war games come less than two months before the New START U.S.-Russian arms control treaty expires in early February. Moscow and Washington have discussed extending the pact, but differences have remained. New START was signed in 2010 by then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

