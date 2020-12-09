Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu reports 1,232 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 1,232 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:15 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 1,232 new Covid-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,232 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department. While 1,315 people recovered from the deadly virus today, 14 people succumbed to the infection in the state.

With the fresh new cases today, 7,94,020 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded here so far while 7,71,693 people have recovered from the pathogen and 11,836 fatalities. Tamil Nadu has 10,491 active Covid-19 cases as of Wednesday, as per the State Health Department.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government eased the lockdown restrictions allowing Chennai's Marina Beach to reopen after December 14, and undergraduate final year classes have been allowed to begin from December 7. It also said that gatherings will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the facility or up to 200 people. Coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue until December 31. (ANI)

Also Read: India's southern Tamil Nadu state braces for severe cyclonic storm

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says defense secretary nominee Austin would honor civilian leadership of military

President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday his defense secretary nominee, retired General Lloyd Austin, would honor and respect the principle of civilian leadership over the U.S. military, even though Austin has not been retired from servi...

Agreement elusive on U.S. coronavirus relief as bipartisan group releases plan details

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still striving for agreement on COVID-19 aid, as a bipartisan group released details of their proposal and the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote ...

FACTBOX-Here's where Biden and Republicans in Congress might work together

Republicans in Congress are likely to try to block the more progressive elements of U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens economic agenda, including plans to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans, increase funding for childcare, and f...

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020