Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man tries to attack farmers' outfit leader with axe

A man allegedly tried to attack Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar with an axe in Maharashtras Buldhana on Wednesday, although the latters bodyguard foiled the attempt, police said. The accused, Janardhan Dagdu Gadekar, was arrested, a police official said.Tupkar was standing outside his office to see off some guests when the accused tried to attack him with an axe.

PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:22 IST
Maha: Man tries to attack farmers' outfit leader with axe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man allegedly tried to attack Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar with an axe in Maharashtra's Buldhana on Wednesday, although the latter's bodyguard foiled the attempt, police said. The incident took place outside Tupkar's office on Chikhali Road here around 5.30 pm, they said.

Although Tupkar was not injured in the incident, his personal assistant sustained an injury and was hospitalised, police said. The accused, Janardhan Dagdu Gadekar, was arrested, a police official said.

''Tupkar was standing outside his office to see off some guests when the accused tried to attack him with an axe. Tupkar's bodyguard thwarted his bid. However, the other side of the axe hit Tupkar's assistant in the chest, in which he suffered an injury,'' he said, adding that the motive behind the attack was being ascertained.

A case has been registered against the accused at Buldhana city police station under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others, police said..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says defense secretary nominee Austin would honor civilian leadership of military

President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday his defense secretary nominee, retired General Lloyd Austin, would honor and respect the principle of civilian leadership over the U.S. military, even though Austin has not been retired from servi...

Agreement elusive on U.S. coronavirus relief as bipartisan group releases plan details

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still striving for agreement on COVID-19 aid, as a bipartisan group released details of their proposal and the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote ...

FACTBOX-Here's where Biden and Republicans in Congress might work together

Republicans in Congress are likely to try to block the more progressive elements of U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens economic agenda, including plans to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans, increase funding for childcare, and f...

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020