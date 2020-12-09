Warsaw, Budapest light up in blue to show solidarity with EU ahead of summit

Some cities and towns in Poland and Hungary, including both capitals, have lit buildings and monuments in blue in solidarity with the European Union, ahead of a summit at which the countries' leaders have threatened to block the EU budget. The mayors of Warsaw and Budapest have long called on the EU to bypass national governments that flout democratic standards and deal directly with municipalities when providing funding.

Poland and Hungary are blocking 1.8 trillion euros ($2.18 trillion) in funding because they oppose a clause linking the release of funds to the rule of law. A compromise has been preliminarily agreed ahead of Thursday's summit, a senior Polish official told Reuters.

Both mayors have slammed their national governments for blocking the budget talks, and the political opposition has criticised leaders for picking unnecessary fights with the European Union. "The rules, the rule of law need to be respected in every European Union country," Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is part of the main Polish opposition grouping Civic Platform, said on Wednesday.

"That's why, as a symbolic gesture, we will display EU and Polish flags in many cities, towns and Polish villages in order to demonstrate our attachment to the European Union." In Budapest, the Liberty statue was lit up in blue, while in Warsaw, the famous mermaid statue by the Vistula river was draped in an EU flag.

Trzaskowski encouraged Poles to hang EU flags in their windows in solidarity. Poland has become increasingly polarized since the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party came to power in 2015, calling for a revival of patriotic and Roman Catholic values in public life and a rejection of Western liberalism.