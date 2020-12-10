Left Menu
Two men were arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly attempting to murder a friend who had objected to their illicit relations with his wife and sister, police said. The accused duo visited Manojs home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.Later, the duo tried to kill Manoj after he objected to Ajays advances to his sister and Nadeems illicit relationship with his wife.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-12-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 01:07 IST
2 arrested for attempting to kill friend in Ghaziabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two men were arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly attempting to murder a friend who had objected to their illicit relations with his wife and sister, police said. The arrested accused have been identified as Nadeem and Ajay. A case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against them at Bhojpur police station on Tuesday for shooting at their friend Manoj Verma in a bid to kill him, the police said.

Ajay, Nadeem and Manoj were living together in a flat in Nangloi in Delhi. The accused duo visited Manoj's home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Later, the duo tried to kill Manoj after he objected to Ajay's advances to his sister and Nadeem's illicit relationship with his wife. The duo were arrested from Fazal Garh Gate on the Modinagar-Hapur road.

A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from them, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja told PTI, adding that they have been sent to jail..

