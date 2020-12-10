Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 injured after portion of under-construction overbridge collapses in Rajasthan's Kota

Ten persons suffered injuries after a portion of an under-construction overbridge in front of a shopping mall collapsed on Wednesday night.

ANI | Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-12-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 09:18 IST
10 injured after portion of under-construction overbridge collapses in Rajasthan's Kota
Visual from the incident site. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Ten persons suffered injuries after a portion of an under-construction overbridge in front of a shopping mall collapsed on Wednesday night.

All injured were admitted to a city hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB hosts meeting to discuss how to boost regions’ economies post Covid-19

Heads of four regional development banks RDBs meeting virtually on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to working together to build back better in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The meeting was hosted by African Development Bank Presiden...

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition improves but

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya improved a bit on Thursday morning but remained critical, hospital sources said. A five-member team of doctors will be reviewing his condition at around 10 am ...

Kerala Local Body polls: Voting for 2nd phase underway in five districts

Over 8 per cent voting was recorded till 8.00 am, an hour after the second phase of polling is underway in Kerala across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts on Thursday. Wayanad recorded highest voting percentage o...

Soccer-Italy's World Cup hero Rossi dies aged 64

Paolo Rossi, Italys goalscoring hero from their victorious 1982 World Cup campaign, has died at the age of 64.His death comes with the soccer world still in mourning for Argentina icon Diego Maradona, who passed away late last month. Italia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020