Telangana records 643 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

A total of 643 new COVID-19 cases, and 02 deaths have been reported in Telangana.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-12-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 11:20 IST
Telangana records 643 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 643 new COVID-19 cases, and 02 deaths have been reported in Telangana. The state Health Department said the state's coronavirus count has increased to 2,75,904 which includes 2,66,925 discharges. The active cases in the state currently stand at 7,497.

As many as 1,482 deaths have been reported in Telangana till Wednesday. Meanwhile, Telangana's recovery rate stands at 96.74 per cent and case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent. With 31,522 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have risen to 97,67,372, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With 412 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,772. The total number of active cases stands at 3,72,293. Total discharged cases are at 92,53,306 with 37,725 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

