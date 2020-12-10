Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks J&K HC to decide on Dec 21 pleas seeking review of its verdict scrapping Roshni Act

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide on December 21 the petitions seeking review of its verdict scrapping the Roshni Act which conferred proprietary rights to occupants of State land.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 11:49 IST
SC asks J&K HC to decide on Dec 21 pleas seeking review of its verdict scrapping Roshni Act
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide on December 21 the petitions seeking review of its verdict scrapping the Roshni Act which conferred proprietary rights to occupants of State land. The apex court said that it will hear in January last week the appeals filed before it challenging the October 9 verdict of the high court.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana considered the oral assurance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, that no coercive action will be taken against those petitioners who have approached the top court in the matter as they are not ''land grabbers or unauthorised people''. Mehta told the apex court that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has already filed a review petition in the high court and said that the authority is ''not against bonafide and common people who are not land grabbers''.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, said that pendency of appeals before the apex court would not come in the way of the high court in deciding the review petitions pending there. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had on October 9 declared the Roshni Act ''illegal, unconstitutional and unsustainable'', and ordered a CBI probe into the allotment of land under this law.

The Roshni Act was enacted in 2001 with the twin objective of generating resources for financing power projects and conferment of proprietary rights to the occupants of State land.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican Senate backs tougher rules for foreign agents, with nod to U.S.

Mexicos Senate late on Wednesday approved legislation imposing tougher restrictions on foreign agents operating in the country, widely seen as a broadside against the United States after weeks of tension with Washington over counter-narcoti...

Tokyo's daily infections top 600 for first time

The number of new coronavirus infections in Japans capital have topped 600 in a day for the first time. Experts on Tokyos virus task force say the surge in infections has placed an added burden on hospitals, making it difficult for many of ...

SC to hear in Jan appeals against scrapping Roshni Act

The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for next month, hearing on appeals filed by a number of Roshni Act beneficiaries, who claim they are authorised occupants and leaseholders of Nazool land in Jammu and Kashmir. A bench headed by Justice N...

Salman Khan starts shooting for 'Antim'

Superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Antim- The Final Truth, in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop. Khans brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram to share the Dabang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020