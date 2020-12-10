Left Menu
Surat: Police take street play route to spread COVID awareness

With people dropping guard ever since the festive season began, Surat police in Gujarat have now taken to the streets to spread awareness about the COVID norms, even as night curfew is in place in the city.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-12-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 12:00 IST
Artists perform the street play in Surat on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With people dropping guard ever since the festive season began, Surat police in Gujarat have now taken to the streets to spread awareness about the COVID norms, even as night curfew is in place in the city. The police have collaborated with a group of theatre artists to spread awareness about following the COVID-19 protocols through street plays.

Surat City Commissioner of Police Ajay Tomar said that the city is already under night curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus but people could still be seen not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms. "So, we thought of doing something different. Due to the curfew in the city, all theatrical performances are halted. So we are bringing entertainment on the streets, along with spreading the message of not letting one's guard down against the COVID. We contacted some people and they finalised a script and now we are taking the important message to the streets," Tomar said, adding people have taken the initiative very positively.

Director of the street play, Devang Jagirdaar said performing arts like plays have the power to bring a social revolution. "If a thought can't penetrate the society through conventional mediums, then it could be done through performing arts. So, we are using street plays to educate people about the importance of following the COVID protocols," said Jagirdaar, founding trustee and treasurer of Surat Performing Artists' Association, which has collaborated with the police for the initiative.

He added that the people of Surat are taking the COVID-19 pandemic casually since the festival season. "We thought it was a good time to remind the people to let go of their casual approach towards the COVID-19 and once again be strict with their social distancing and other norms," Jagirdaar said.

According to Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department, the state had 14,027 active cases as of Wednesday, with 1,318 new cases, 1,550 discharges, and 13 deaths reported in the preceding 24 hours. (ANI)

