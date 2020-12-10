J-K: Cop injured after his service weapon accidentally goes off

A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable posted on security duty outside a polling station in Baramulla district of the union territory was injured on Thursday after his service weapon accidentally went off, officials said. The incident took place at Tujjar Shareif in Sopore area of the district, the said.

Constable Ashraf sustained an injury in his foot after his service weapon accidentally went off outside the polling station for the District Development Council elections, the police officials said. He was taken to SKIMS hospital here for treatment, they said.