Pro-terror graffiti case: 2 sent to police custody

Mangaluru, Dec 10 (PTI): Two persons, arrested in connection with the graffiti on pro-terror that appeared on the walls at two places here recently, have been remanded to 10 days police custody. The accused Maz Munir Ahamed and Shaarik belong to Thirthahalli in Shimoga district.

They were produced before court on Wednesday after getting the COVID-19 test reports, police sources said. Police have already seized the mobile phones of the two and also a laptop, which have been handed over to expertsfor retrieving data.

The information from the laptop is likely to strengthen the case, sources said. The sources said Shaarik wasin touch with a man who was staying abroad on whose behest he scribbled the pro-terror writings on the walls.

Saadat, a relative of Shaarik, who has also been taken into custody, isbeing questioned. Police held a high-level meeting on Wednesday headed by city police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash to determine the angles in which the probe can be held.

Assistant commissioner of police Jagannath, who is the investigating officer, and other officials involved in the probe took part in the meeting, the sources said.