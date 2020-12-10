New Parliament building would fulfill aspirations of 21st century India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the new Parliament building would become a witness to the creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and fulfill the aspirations of 21st century India. Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of new Parliament building, the Prime Minister said that inauguration of the construction work of the new Parliament House of India is one of the most important stages of our democratic tradition.

"If the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. If work is done to fulfill the needs of the country in the old Parliament House, then the aspirations of 21st century India will be fulfilled in the new building," he said. "Today is a historic day. Today is a milestone in India's democratic history. Inauguration of the construction of Parliament House of India is one of the most important stages of our democratic tradition. We, the people of India, will together build this new building of our Parliament. And what will be beautiful from this, what will be pure from this when India celebrates 75 years of its independence, So, the inspiration of that festival should be the new building of our Parliament," he said.

PM Modi said that the new Parliament building will increase the efficiency of Members of Parliament. "Many new things are being done in the new Parliament House, which will increase the efficiency of the MPs. Modern methods will come in its work culture," he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled his first visit to Parliament House after he was elected to Lok Sabha in 2014. "I can never forget the moment in my life when I had the opportunity to come to Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP. Then before stepping into this temple of democracy, I bowed my head and bowed. Saluted this temple of democracy," he said.

"This is a day of pride for over 130 crore Indians when we are witnessing this historic moment. The new Parliament building is an example of the co-existence of the new and the old. This is an effort to make changes within oneself, in accordance with the time and needs," he said. PM Modi said that democracy of India is a system developed with the experience of centuries.

"Democracy is a culture in India. Democracy is a life value, a way of life and the soul of the life of the nation for India. Democracy of India is a system developed with the experience of centuries," he said. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was present at foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building said that the Prime Minister laid the foundation of a modern, strong, prosperous and self-reliant India with the inclusion of our proud history in the last six years.

"In the last 6 years, PM Modi laid the foundation of a modern, strong, prosperous and self-reliant India with the inclusion of our proud history. In this continuation, today is a very important day," he said. Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building at the Parliament House Complex.

"The new Parliament building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger," a release said. The interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture, it said.

As per the PMO, the design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public. It said the construction process will use resource-efficient green technology, promote environment-friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards economic revitalisation.