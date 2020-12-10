Left Menu
Sanjay Raut slams Danve over alleging China, Pak behind farmers' protest

Taking a dig at Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's for his statement calling China and Pakistan forces behind the ongoing farmers' agitation in the country, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the central government should act on Minister's information and conduct a 'surgical strike' on neighbouring countries.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:30 IST
Sanjay Raut slams Danve over alleging China, Pak behind farmers' protest
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a dig at Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's for his statement calling China and Pakistan forces behind the ongoing farmers' agitation in the country, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the central government should act on Minister's information and conduct a 'surgical strike' on neighbouring countries. "If a Union minister has information and claiming that China and Pakistan have a hand behind farmers' agitation, then the Defence Minister should act immediately and conduct a surgical strike on China and Pakistan. The President, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and chiefs of all the armed forces should discuss this issue seriously," said Raut while talking to media.

Shiv Sena leader further claimed that the government does not want to solve farmers' issues and end the ongoing agitation, and added that "if they would have wanted, protests would have ended by now." Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Danve claimed that the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws had the backing of Pakistan and China.

"The farmers' agitation that is taking place in Delhi is not that of farmers. The Central government is ready to spend for the benefit of our farmers. Countries like China and Pakistan have a hand behind these protests," Danve had said while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a Primary Health Centre in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. (ANI)

