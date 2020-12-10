Left Menu
Irish foreign minister says gap still very wide in EU-UK talks

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:12 IST
There is still a path to a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, but the British government needs to "reframe the arguments that they've been making to themselves" on sovereignty, Ireland's Foreign Minister said on Thursday.

"Politics has the capacity to find a way forward in my view if the motivation is there to do that," Simon Coveney told Ireland's RTE radio in an interview.

"I think everyone wants to try to find a way of getting a deal. The problem is the gap is still very wide."

