UP: Case against protesters for trying to run over tractor on policemen

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:56 IST
A case has been registered against unidentified men for allegedly trying to run over a tractor on policemen during a protest against agri laws on Khatima-Panipat highway here, officials said Thursday

The incident took place on a 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws on Tuesday, Station House Officer Kapil Dev said

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, following which Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav directed officials to file a case, Dev added.

