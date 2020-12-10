Maha: Fake notes of over Rs 85 lakh face value seized, 3 held

Police have seized counterfeit currency notes of over Rs 85 lakh face value from Thane city of Maharashtra and arrested three persons in this connection, an official said on Thursday. The arrest was made by Thane police's Crime Unit-V (Wagle Estate) on Wednesday evening, DCP (Crime) Laxmikant Patil said.

''Acting on a tip-off that some persons were coming to Kapurbawdi Circle on Wednesday evening for the sale of fake currency notes, a police team led by senior inspector Vikas Ghodke laid a trap and nabbed Sachin Agre (29) and seized from him fake Rs 2,000 denomination notes of Rs 85.48 lakh face value,'' he said. During Agre's interrogation, he revealed the names of two other accused, following which they were arrested from the city, the official said.

The duo was identified as Mansoor Hussain Khan (45) and Chandrakant Mahadeo Mane (45), he said. While Agre and Khan are from Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, Mane is from Mumbai, police said.

They have been booked under IPC sections 489-A (counterfeiting currency notes or bank note) 489-B (using as genuine forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes). The case was registered at Kapurbawdi police station. Police have also seized equipment used for printing the fake notes, including a computer and a printer, from the trio.