Special NIA court jails 3 for smuggling fake Indian currency notes from Bangladesh

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:56 IST
Special NIA court jails 3 for smuggling fake Indian currency notes from Bangladesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A special NIA court here has convicted and sentenced three people to varying jail terms for smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Bangladesh, an official said on Thursday. Dalim Mia, Ashok Mahadev Kumbar and Shukruddin Shekh were sentenced by the court on Monday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

The case, which the NIA took over in April 2018, pertains to the recovery of FICN with a face value of Rs 82,000 from Kumbar who had received it from Mia, the official said. During investigation, the involvement of Rajendra Patil, Gangadhar Kolkar, Shahanoyaj Kasuri, Shekh was revealed and they were arrested. The NIA filed charge-sheets against all the six arrested accused.

The FICN was smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border by Shekh and another person Shariful Islam who had received it from two Bangladeshi nationals -- Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh, the NIA spokesperson said. The court convicted Mia, Kumbar and Shekh under sections of the IPC and jailed them for six, five and two years respectively while imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 each, the official said.

The trial against the remaining three charge-sheeted accused continues. Further investigation against the absconding Bangladeshi accused Saddam and Hakim along with Indian fugitive Sariful was underway.

