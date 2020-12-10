Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in port blast

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:14 IST
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in port blast
Representative image

The Lebanese prosecutor probing last summer's port explosion in Beirut has filed charges against the caretaker prime minister and three former ministers, Lebanon's official news agency said

Judge Fadi Sawwan filed the charges on Thursday against Hassan Diab and former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as Ghazi Zeiter and Youssef Fenianos, both former ministers of public works

All four were charged with negligence leading to deaths over the August 4 explosion at Beirut port, which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. The explosion was caused by the ignition of a large stockpile of explosive material that had been stored at the port for years.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan, at Nagorno-Karabakh parade, says Armenia needs new leaders

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday renewed a call for a change of leadership in Armenia, as he reviewed a military parade marking that countrys defeat by Azerbaijan in a war in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.Erdogan, who...

Haryana schools will resume from December 14

The government and private school will open from December 14 for the students of class 10 and 12 for three hours daily whereas classes 9 and 11 will resume from December 21, as per a notice issued by Directorate School Education DSE, Haryan...

Shakhtar Donetsk's goalkeeper was best player on the pitch: Conte

After witnessing a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said his players gave everything that they had in the match before adding that Anatoliy Trubin, the opposition goalkeeper, was the best player on t...

Russia considers grain export quota and wheat export tax - sources

Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax amid rising domestic food prices, three sources familiar with discussions at the government told Reuters.The quota and the tax could be imposed for Feb. 15-June 30, tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020