Lebanon's Diab says conscience is clear over Beirut port blast

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:08 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Thursday his conscience was clear over the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast after the judge investigating the explosion charged him with negligence.

Diab said in a statement he was confident that his hands were clean and that he had dealt transparently with the file of the Beirut port explosion, adding that he was surprised to be targeted by the investigating judge. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Boyle)

