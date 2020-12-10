Left Menu
Longtime New Yorker cartoonist arrested on child porn charge

A well-known cartoonist for The New Yorker has been arrested on a possession of child pornography charge, police said. He was ordered to appear in court on Jan. 20 on a charge of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.Shanahan is a longtime New Yorker cartoonist whose work last appeared in the magazines Feb. 20 issue.

A well-known cartoonist for The New Yorker has been arrested on a possession of child pornography charge, police said. Danny Shanahan, 64, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Rhinebeck, New York, state police said in a news release. He was ordered to appear in court on Jan. 20 on a charge of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.

Shanahan is a longtime New Yorker cartoonist whose work last appeared in the magazine's Feb. 20 issue. A phone number listed for Shanahan in public records was disconnected. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

