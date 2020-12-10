Danish parliament to probe government's actions over mink cull

... ...
The CBI on Thursday began the process of attaching the properties of accused couple Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya in the multi-crore Srijan scam in Bihar, officials said. The CBI started the attachment process of the couples house located in t...
Italy reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, a steep rise from 499 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily tally of new infections increased to 16,999 from 12,756.There were 171,586 swabs carried out in the past da...
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed the officials to increase the number of testings for the detection of COVID-19, and ensure that arrangements are made for a smooth vaccination programme in the state. He said scalin...
SC East Bengal held a wasteful Jamshedpur FC for a goalless draw to secure their first point of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, here on Thursday. SCEBs Eugeneson Lyngdoh was given the marching orders following a second ...