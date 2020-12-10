Left Menu
Danish parliament to probe government's actions over mink cull

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:50 IST
Denmark's parliament will establish a commission to investigate the government's actions during November, where it ordered the culling of the country's entire herd of mink to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, local media reported on Thursday.

