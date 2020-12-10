Left Menu
Home secretary chairs meeting with state officials on database of frontline workers

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday evening chaired a meeting on database of frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccination with senior police and state government officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:40 IST
Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday evening chaired a meeting on database of frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccination with senior police and state government officials. The meeting was attended by several DGPs and representatives of home guards, fire services and some other departments of states and union territories.

This meeting comes in the wake of the government's plan to give COVID-19 vaccine first to health and frontline workers. Sources said the government is in process of deciding who all will be given the first dose of the vaccine and who all would be included among frontline workers.

They said police, paramilitary staff, other security and safety personnel would be included in the first round of vaccination for COVID-19. Union Home secretary has already held a meeting with chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces a few days back. (ANI)

