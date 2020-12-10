Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN experts call for release of Saudi women's rights activist

Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul appeared before a special terrorism court in Riyadh on Thursday, her family said, on charges U.N. human rights experts called "spurious" and they called for her immediate release.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:26 IST
UN experts call for release of Saudi women's rights activist

Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul appeared before a special terrorism court in Riyadh on Thursday, her family said, on charges U.N. human rights experts called "spurious" and they called for her immediate release. Hathloul has been held since 2018 after being arrested along with at least a dozen other women's rights activists.

Saudi officials have said the arrests were made on suspicion of harming Saudi interests and offering support to hostile elements abroad. "We are extremely alarmed to hear that Ms Al-Hathloul, who has been in detention for more than two years on spurious charges, is now being tried by a Specialized Terrorism Court," said Elizabeth Broderick, chair of the U.N. working group on discrimination against women and girls, in a statement.

Hathloul was being tried "for exercising her fundamental rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association," she added. "We call once again on Saudi Arabia to immediately release Ms. Al-Hathloul, a woman human rights defender who has greatly contributed to advancing women's rights in a country where gender discrimination and stereotyping are deeply entrenched in the fabric of society," she said.

Hathloul, now 31, had testified before the same U.N. watchdog panel in 2018. After reviewing the kingdom's record, the panel called on it to end discriminatory practices against women including its pervasive system of male guardianship and to give them full access to justice. Independent U.N. investigators on torture, human rights defenders, protecting human rights while countering terrorism, and freedom of assembly also co-signed Thursday's statement.

Rights groups say some of the women, including Hathloul, were held in solitary confinement for months and subjected to abuse including electric shocks, flogging and sexual assault. Saudi officials have denied torture allegations.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese judge charges PM, ex-ministers over Beirut port blast

The judge investigating the Beirut port explosion has charged Lebanons caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers with negligence over the blast that killed 200 people and devastated swathes of the capital.Diab, whose c...

France says COVID-19 rates still too high to re-open cultural venues

France will not reopen museums, cinemas and theatres next week as planned because COVID-19 infection rates are not falling as fast as the government had hoped, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. Frances government had announced th...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over Russian defense buy - sources

The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defense systems, four sources including two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.The long-anticipated ...

Democracy in India a means of resolving differences along with governance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, said that democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance. Democracy in India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020