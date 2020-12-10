Daily Covid deaths less than 500 during past five days: Health ministry

The daily deaths due to COVID-19 have been less than 500 during the last five days, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. With 31,522 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have risen to 97,67,372, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 412 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,772. The total number of active cases stands at 3,72,293. Total discharged cases are at 92,53,306 with 37,725 new discharges in the last 24 hours

As much as 77.67% of the 412 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. According to the State Health Department, Maharashtra reported 3,824 new cases, 5,008 discharges and 70 deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Out of these, Mumbai reported 798 new cases, 743 recoveries/discharges and 13 deaths.

Karnataka reported 1,238 new COVID-19 cases, 5,076 discharges, and 12 deaths today. Andhra Pradesh reported 538 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the State to 8,73,995 as per State Health Department

Tamil Nadu reported 1,220 new cases, 1,302 discharges, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19. Kerala reported 4,470 new COVID-19 cases. The total numbers of active cases are 59,517.

Delhi reported 1,575 new COVID-19 cases with 3,307 recoveries and 61 deaths today. Meanwhile, a total of 15,07,59,726 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 9 December. Of these, 9,22,959 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)