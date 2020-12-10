Congress leader Ram Lal Rahi passes away in UP's Sitapur

Congress leader and former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ram Lal Rahi died in Sitapur, on Thursday.

Rahi became the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in 1991. On May 1, 1990, he became the Member of Consultative Committee under the Ministry of Communications.

Rahi, who was expelled from the Congress in 2015 for anti-party activities, re-joined the party in February 2019. (ANI)