Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC says women reservation long overdue, seeks AIIMS, Centre's reply

Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that women reservation has been overdue for a long time while issuing notice to the Centre and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on a plea seeking quashing of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) judgment upholding the medical institute's decision reserving 80 per cent of nursing officers' seats for women.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:02 IST
Delhi HC says women reservation long overdue, seeks AIIMS, Centre's reply
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that women reservation has been overdue for a long time while issuing notice to the Centre and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on a plea seeking quashing of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) judgment upholding the medical institute's decision reserving 80 per cent of nursing officers' seats for women. "Reservation for women under Article 15 (3) of the Constitution has been long overdue," a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh observed.

The court asked AIIMS and the Centre to file a reply on the plea filed by three nursing officer candidates' Harish Kumar Kajla, Rajesh Kumhar and Krishna Kumar Bohra. The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 22, 2021. The court also observed that the matter relates to nursing staff which has been generally held by women.

Advocate Anand Varma, appearing for AIIMS, accepted the notice and urged the court to grant time to file a response. The petition filed by the three men sought quashing of CAT's judgment. CAT had upheld AIIMS's decision to reserve 80 per cent of over 4,600 posts in nursing staff for women.

The petitioners' advocate Santhosh Krishnan told the court that despite having such a high percentage, these male candidates were not getting appointed due to this women reservation policy. The petitioner told the court that the recruitment drive relates to vacancies in 12 AIIMS in the country. The petition said that this reservation by the medical institute violates the 50 per cent overall ceiling contemplated for reservation in public employment and it cannot be exceeded. (ANI)

Also Read: Harish Rawat sits on fast to demand funds for Haridwar Kumbh

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Parliament House will be symbol of self-reliant India: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hailed the laying of the foundation stone of the new Parliament building here today, stating that the new Parliament house will be a symbol of a self-reliant India, which will become the locus for fulfillin...

Delhi reports 1,575 new Covid-19 cases, 61 deaths

A total of 1,575 new COVID-19 cases and 61 fatalities were reported in the national capital on Thursday. According to a health bulletin by the Delhi government, 3,307 people also recovered from the virus in the last 14 hours taking the tota...

Ghana's ruling party clings to narrow edge in parliamentary elections

Ghanas ruling party held a one-seat lead in parliament with one race still to be decided, the election commission said on Thursday, a day after declaring President Nana Akufo-Addo the winner of the presidential vote.Akufo-Addos New Patrioti...

Police reforms needed in West Bengal: HC

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday observed that it is high time police reforms are introduced in West Bengal to bifurcate the law and order wing from the investigating arm. Hearing a case of a missing girl, the court said that criminal ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020