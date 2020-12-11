Bhiwandi man arrested for killing neighbour

A 38-year-old man from Bhiwandi town of Thane district has been arrested on charges of killing his neighbour over some dispute, police said on Thursday. Inspector Nitin Patil of the Shanti Nagar police station said an offence under IPC section302 (murder) was registered against the accused, Ahmed Mohammad Safi Sayyed, on Wednesday night.

The victim, Shakil Ahmad Safique Ahmed Rangrej, 24, had a dispute with the family of the accused, his neighbour, over certain issues, the police said. The sister-in-law of the accused had filed a police complaint against the victim, they said.

On Wednesday night, the victim went to the house of Sayyed to question him over the complaint, the police said. Argument between the two took an ugly turn and Sayyed, in a fit of rage, attacked Rangrej with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, they added.