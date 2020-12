BRIEF-Mastercard Says Use Of Its Cards At Pornhub Is Being Terminated- NYT Columnist Tweet

* MASTERCARD SAYS USE OF ITS CARDS AT PORNHUB IS BEING TERMINATED- NYT COLUMNIST TWEET

* MASTERCARD SAYS "CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE POTENTIAL ILLEGAL CONTENT ON OTHER WEBSITES" - NYT COLUMNIST TWEET * MASTERCARD SAYS INVESTIGATION ON PORNHUB OVER PAST SEVERAL DAYS CONFIRMED VIOLATIONS OF ITS STANDARDS PROHIBITING UNLAWFUL CONTENT-NYT COLUMNIST TWEET.